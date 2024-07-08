“Lewis Hamilton returns as a jubilant king!”

GREAT BRITAIN:

"Daily Mail": "There were tears of joy and relief for Lewis Hamilton (...) After 945 long days, Hamilton drove to the 104th victory of his career."

"The Guardian ": "Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix with a powerful and historic drive in extremely difficult conditions at Silverstone, finally ending his two-and-a-half-year drought."

"The Independent: "It was dreams of days like this, amid the lapses of the past 31 months, that kept him going."