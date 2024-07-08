Press after the British GP
“Lewis Hamilton returns as a jubilant king!”
His first victory at a Grand Prix after 945 days of painful waiting has not only moved Lewis Hamilton to tears - the Formula 1 scene is practically unanimous in its applause for the British racing legend! The international press is also overflowing with praise ...
GREAT BRITAIN:
"Daily Mail": "There were tears of joy and relief for Lewis Hamilton (...) After 945 long days, Hamilton drove to the 104th victory of his career."
"The Guardian ": "Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix with a powerful and historic drive in extremely difficult conditions at Silverstone, finally ending his two-and-a-half-year drought."
"The Independent: "It was dreams of days like this, amid the lapses of the past 31 months, that kept him going."
FRANCE:
"L'Équipe ": "The return of the king. You have to respect the legends and never bury them."
SPAIN:
"As ": "Hamilton extends his legend status."
"El País": "Hamilton is reborn with a thunderous triumph at Silverstone."
ITALY:
"La Gazzeta dello Sport":"Lewis Hamilton is the king again. And he did it at Silverstone, where he won for the ninth time. An absolute record."
"La Repubblica": "The King. Lewis returns to his homeland as a jubilant king. Hamilton wins at Silverstone in front of 164,000 spectators who have been waiting for him. The chequered flag is waved by Brian May, Queen's guitarist."
GERMANY:
"FAZ": "At the halfway point of the Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton writes racing history after 57 races without a win: it's his ninth victory at the British Grand Prix, something no one else has ever achieved on any circuit."
SWITZERLAND:
"Blick": "Hamilton cries in his parents' arms: "My greatest day!" (...) It's the summer fairytale in Formula 1."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.