Dissatisfaction on the rise
40 percent say: integration is not working
On Monday, Integration Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) presented the integration report for the year 2023. One detail immediately catches the eye: 40 percent of Austrians already think that living together with migrants is not working well.
Austria's population is now only growing through immigration, while the birth rate is falling. Over a quarter of the people living in this country now have a migrant background. "Without immigration, the population would shrink to the level of the 1950s by 2080," emphasized Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas at the presentation of the integration report on Monday.
Syrians are the fastest growing group
German nationals continue to make up the largest group, followed by Romanian, Turkish and Serbian citizens. Citizens from Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Syria, Ukraine and Poland ranked fifth to tenth.
Since 2015, the strongest growth has been among people with Syrian, Romanian, Ukrainian, German and Hungarian citizenship. However, the number of immigrants is also falling, as Thomas emphasized: "In 2023, we only had 66,600 immigrants, which is a decrease of more than 50 percent. The number of asylum applications is also falling, with 59,000 asylum applications in 2023, just under half of the previous year's figure."
Four out of ten find living together "rather bad"
Nevertheless, the integration of immigrants from other cultural backgrounds in particular continues to present the country with major challenges - which is also perceived by the Austrian population. Critical voices have grown significantly in this area. In 2022, 25 percent of respondents still rated coexistence as "rather bad" and "bad". Now, four out of ten respondents say that living together with migrants does not work well.
Immigrants, on the other hand, have a slightly more positive perception of coexistence, with 61.3 percent of those born abroad rating coexistence in the country as "very good" and "good". The length of stay also plays a role in the question of whether they feel more attached to Austria or their country of origin. The longer immigrants live in Austria, the more they feel a sense of belonging to the country.
German language skills & labor market as a driver of integration
Lawyer Katharina Pabel, a member of the expert council tasked with developing the ÖVP's concept of an "Austrian Leitkultur", emphasized that language and early integration into the labour market are particularly important drivers for a functioning coexistence. However, it is not absolutely necessary to speak perfect German first, even with basic knowledge you can already find a job. "In short: get into work quickly and continue to work on the language at the same time."
Integration Minister Raab concluded by stating that a waiting period of five years for receiving full social assistance is therefore required: "This creates incentives to enter the labor market and makes illegal migration less attractive." She also spoke out in favor of better distribution in the federal states: "It is unacceptable that young men in Vienna in particular are stuck in the welfare system for years when workers are needed in the west of Austria."
"Need for qualified workers"
It is also necessary to continue to combat illegal migration, but still remain attractive for qualified immigrants, the minister emphasized. "We need people who already have qualifications and are willing to enter the Austrian labor market as quickly as possible. Because we still have a great need for well-qualified workers," concluded Raab.
I don't think we need to discuss the fact that men who come from Syria or Afghanistan, for example, have a different idea of equal rights.
The integration of women with a migration background into the labor market is particularly problematic. Mandatory measures are needed here to empower women, emphasized Raab: "I don't think we need to discuss the fact that men who come from Syria or Afghanistan, for example, have a different idea of equal rights."
"Women are available for the labor market"
Katharina Pabel emphasized that the unemployment figures also show that these women are very much interested in a job and are pushing into the labour market: "These women are available to the labour market - we shouldn't forget that." Politicians and experts also see potential for successful integration in the education sector, keyword: compulsory kindergarten year.
With regard to the recent riots between migrant groups in Vienna, Raab emphasized that the full force of the law must be applied here: "Anyone who disregards our laws must expect the consequences - up to and including deportation!"
