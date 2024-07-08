Take out a contract and save
Wien Energie now cuts prices significantly
Wien Energie is further reducing its electricity and gas prices. The reductions are applied automatically, and customers also save money when they take out the new offer.
Wien Energie is once again offering a particularly attractive deal with immediate effect. The electricity price of Wien Energie Vertrieb GmbH und Co KG will be reduced by up to 55 percent depending on the existing contract - and automatically. Anyone who commits for one year will receive an additional discount. The electricity price is then around 16.4 cents per kilowatt hour gross in Vienna.
Natural gas prices also fall automatically after the price guarantee expires and are around 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour. The current offers from Wien Energie therefore bring significant relief for the Viennese.
Benefit in particular with a one-year commitment
All Wien Energie customers whose price guarantee expires in the summer will automatically receive the new, lower electricity and gas prices. You don't have to do anything. You can save even more money on electricity if you commit to Wien Energie for a year. This is easy to do online at wienenergie.at or at the Wien Energie customer service.
Average savings of EUR 120 per year
An average Viennese household (2 people, 70 square meters) with an annual consumption of 2,000 kilowatt hours of electricity and 8,000 kilowatt hours of gas reduces its costs by around EUR 120 per year (excluding the electricity price brake) with the current prices and a one-year commitment.
Offer for all customers
Everyone can benefit: Whether you are a new or existing customer, regardless of whether you have a fixed contract or fixed price. Wien Energie enables everyone to switch.
Fixed price for one year
The Wien Energie offer also compares favorably with other providers in the Vienna area. A major advantage: the OPTIMA Relaxed electricity and gas tariffs automatically come with a one-year price guarantee, regardless of how prices develop in the fall and winter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
