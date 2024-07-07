Ouch!
Pitt’s “F1” movie is already being brutally slated!
To coincide with the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, Apple TV released the first teaser trailer for the Formula 1 film "F1" starring Brad Pitt online on Sunday. The reactions to it are likely to shock the makers. Because the movie is already being slated.
"Exactly, a 60-year-old American racing driver, super realistic," wrote one Twitter user in the comments, for example. Others find the first scenes, in which Pitt plans a new racing car that doesn't necessarily have to be safe, simply "cringe."
One user even says: "I can't wait to see the worst movie ever". Die-hard Pitt fans, on the other hand, are looking forward to the movie, attesting that first impressions are like a new "Top Gun" on the road. And let's be honest: even at 60, Brad Pitt cuts a fine figure in a racing suit.
We have included the trailer here for you to see for yourself:
Strikes brought filming to a standstill
F1" will be released in cinemas on June 25 next year. Filming had come to a standstill due to an almost four-month strike in Hollywood. Filming for the movie, in which record world champion Lewis Hamilton is involved as a consultant and co-producer, is also taking place again in Silverstone.
In the film, Pitt plays a pilot in the 1990s who has a serious accident. He then competes in other series until a friend - also the team boss of an unsuccessful racing team and played by Bardem - brings him back to Formula 1. In his role, Pitt is supposed to mentor a highly talented young driver, played by Damson Idris, and guide him to success.
Kosinski directs
The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Both were also responsible for "Top Gun: Maverick" with this cast. In order to make the shots as authentic as possible, the film was repeatedly shot in the paddock.
Among other things, Pitt also took part in a so-called driver briefing. Pitt and Idris and their stuntmen were on the road in converted Formula 2 cars from the fictitious Apex team.
Family trouble
Pitt has recently caused a stir not only with the racing driver film, but also with his private life. It was only recently revealed that his eldest biological daughter with Angelina Jolie, Shiloh, had her surname Jolie-Pitt officially changed to Jolie on her 18th birthday.
Some of her siblings have also already distanced themselves from dad Brad Pitt. For example, 15-year-old Vivienne now only goes by Jolie, as can be seen in the program booklet for the play "The Outsiders". Knox's twin sister worked on the stage play alongside her mother Angelina.
It was also revealed last year that adopted daughter Zahara had only introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie when she started college. Maddox, at 22 the eldest of Jolie and Pitt's six children, has also been doing without his adoptive father's surname for some time.
