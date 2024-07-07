Was that a handball?
German penalty rage: Cucurella breaks silence
Handball or no handball - opinions are divided after the European Championship quarter-final between Spain and Germany (2:1). Now Marc Cucurella, who blocked Jamal Musiala's shot with his arm, has spoken out for the first time about the exciting scene.
"I'm a footballer, I don't get involved in such assessments. But if the referees say it wasn't a handball, I respect that. Because the referees are the ones who have to make these decisions. If they say so, I also say that it wasn't a handball," said Cucurella at the press conference on Sunday. However, he also admits that it was a somewhat "dubious situation".
"We're all tired of seeing different situations, some of which are judged as handball and others not. Ultimately, though, I don't think the scene would be talked about if Germany had won," said the Spain defender.
"We could have complained"
"These are things that happen," Cucurella clarified, emphasizing: "We could have complained that Kroos wasn't sent off." The German was lucky with two early fouls and got away without a card.
"Referees are human too and have to make very quick decisions. Soccer is a game of mistakes and good actions and in the end we had more good actions than Germany, scored one more goal and progressed to the next round," said Cucurella.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.