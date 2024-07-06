Wimbledon: Top seed Swiatek out in round three Copies

"When you've had enough of soccer..."

He said he was extremely happy about the win. "It's an incredible honor to play on Centre Court and in front of the Royal Box," said Zverev, addressing a few words to soccer coach Pep Guardiola, whom he had seen sitting there. "When I saw Pep, I got so nervous for a few games," said the 27-year-old about the coach of English top club Manchester City. With a grin, he addressed a few joking words directly to Guardiola: "Bayern Munich needs a coach. If you're fed up with soccer, you can always train me."