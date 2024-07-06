Wimbledon: Top seed Swiatek out in round three Copies

Djokovic congratulates
Olympic champion Alexander Zverev advanced to the round of 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday with a 6:4 6:4, 7:6 (17:15) win over Britain's Cameron Norrie. Before that, however, there was a moment of shock, followed by a special offer to star coach Pep Guardiola.
The world number four advanced to his third round of 16 on the "holy grass" on Saturday with a 6:4, 6:4, 7:6(15) victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie in the third round, despite a fall.
In the end, there was suspense as to whether Zverev would have to concede a set for the first time in the tournament in the unusually long tie-break. But with his sixth match point, the Hamburg-born player achieved the next victory on his hoped-for path to his first Grand Slam title. "On grass, I sometimes feel like a cow on ice. I feel restricted in a few movements," said Zverev about his fall and announced that he would have his leg checked.
"When you've had enough of soccer..."
He said he was extremely happy about the win. "It's an incredible honor to play on Centre Court and in front of the Royal Box," said Zverev, addressing a few words to soccer coach Pep Guardiola, whom he had seen sitting there. "When I saw Pep, I got so nervous for a few games," said the 27-year-old about the coach of English top club Manchester City. With a grin, he addressed a few joking words directly to Guardiola: "Bayern Munich needs a coach. If you're fed up with soccer, you can always train me."
At the start of the second set, the aforementioned fall occurred at 2:2. Zverev overstretched his leg and remained lying there with a pained face. The incident was probably minor, but he still had a bandage applied to his left knee after the second set. Zverev will play the American Taylor Fritz or Alejandro Tabilo from Chile on Monday.
Djokovic congratulates England
Novak Djokovic maintained his claim to his 25th major title and eighth Wimbledon triumph. The 37-year-old Serb defeated Australian Alexei Popyrin 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 7:6(3) after 3:05 hours. "It was another tough match. I knew that with his service and strong forehand. In the end, I played one of the best tiebreaks of the year," the world number two summed up.
He feels better in every match. "Congratulations, England!" said Djokovic later on the footballers' victory in the penalty shoot-out. When the semi-final kicker's kick-off happened, there was loud cheering in the middle of Popyrin's serve and both protagonists quickly realized that it could only be a penalty shoot-out at the European Championships in Germany. Djokovic hinted at a penalty shot, Popyrin faked a save on the other side of the net.
The "Djoker's" next opponent is Holger Rune. The number 15 seed from Denmark turned around a 0:2 deficit against Frenchman Quentin Halys to win 1:6,6:7(4),6:4,7:6(4),6:1.
In the match between Daniil Medvedev (RUS-5), which was interrupted several times and also by rain the day before, Jan-Lennard Struff challenged the favorite. In the end, however, it was 6:1, 6:3, 4:6, 7:6(3) for the Russian.
Australian Alex de Minaur, seeded number 9, reached the last 16 without having played because his opponent Lucas Pouille was unable to compete due to an abdominal muscle injury. Ben Shelton (USA-14) won 6:7(4),6:2,6:4,4:6,6:2 against Canadian Denis Shapovalov in front of Roger Federer, whose agency Team8 manages the American, and qualified for a clash with top seed Jannik Sinner (ITA). Shelton is the first US left-hander to reach the Wimbledon last 16 since John McEnroe in 1992. He has had to go the full distance in all three rounds so far, meaning he has 15 sets under his belt.
MEN - 3rd round:
Novak Djokovic (SRB-2) - Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 4:6,6:3,6:4,7:6(3)
Alexander Zverev (GER-4) - Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6:4,6:4,7:6(15)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS-5) - Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6:1,6:3,4:6,7:6(3)
Alex de Minaur (AUS-9) - Lucas Pouille (FRA) without a fight
Taylor Fritz (USA-13) - Alejandro Tabilo (CHI-24) 7:6(3),6:3,7:5
Ben Shelton (USA-14) - Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6:7(4),6:2,6:4,4:6,6:2
Holger Rune (DEN-15) - Quentin Halys (FRA) 1:6,6:7(4),6:4,7:6(4),6:1
Ugo Humbert (FRA-16) - Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7:6(9),6:3,6:7(5),7:6(6)
Round of 16:
Sinner (1) - Shelton (14)
Dimitrov (10) - Medvedev (5)
Alcaraz (3) - Humbert (16)
Paul (12) - Bautista Agut
Musetti (25) - Perricard
Fritz (13) - Zverev (4)
Fils - de Minaur (9)
Rune (15) - Djokovic (2)
WOMEN - 3rd round:
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) - Iga Swiatek (POL-1) 3:6,6:1,6:2
Yelena Rybakina (RUS-4) - Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6:0,6:1
Danielle Collins (USA-11) - Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA-20) 6:4,6:4
Elina Svitolina (UKR-21) - Ons Jabeur (TUN-10) 6:1,7:6(4)
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT-13) - Bernarda Pera (USA) 6:1,6:3
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS-17) - Lyudmila Samsonova (RUS-15) 7:6(4),6:2
