100 helpers, but no sign of hiker Helga W.

Missing on a hike

As reported, the 64-year-old went on a hike with her husband (62) from the Almtalerhaus in the direction of the Welserhütte. He went ahead - which was not unusual for the couple - and lost sight of his wife after a few minutes. Since then, there has been no trace of the 64-year-old. She never showed up at the agreed meeting point, the Welserhütte. The 62-year-old descended, searched for her in vain and then raised the alarm. Emergency services searched for the missing hiker in the pouring rain until three o'clock in the morning on Monday night.