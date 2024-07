Why cars in this vast country need too much fuel

Many car models are too heavy and too powerful

This is because the average consumption of cars is just under 6 liters per 100 kilometers. "This means that private car owners in Lower Austria fill up with 750 million liters of petrol and diesel every year," calculates VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky: "The efficiency gains made by engines in recent decades are being negated by the increased weight and overpowering of many models." However, fuel-saving driving under the motto "gliding instead of rushing" can save fuel and 15 to 20 percent of costs as well as prevent exhaust fumes, explains Jaschinsky.