Critics are getting louder
Biden defies rumors: “I’m staying in the race”
After the TV debacle against his Republican challenger Donald Trump, Joe Biden insists on staying in the presidential race. "I'm staying in the race. I will beat Donald Trump," said the 81-year-old US President during an election campaign appearance.
The Democrat is currently fighting on all fronts to save his presidential candidacy. The pressure on him has grown significantly in recent days - both some party members and major donors have turned against him. It remains to be seen whether Biden can withstand this pressure in the long term.
Biden calls Trump the "biggest liar"
"When you're down, you get up," said the Democrat in front of cheering supporters in Madison, Wisconsin. Referring to his opponent Trump, Biden said: "I can't wait, folks, let's focus on what's really important, which is taking on the biggest liar and the biggest threat."
Disastrous appearance on TV
A week ago, Biden made a disastrous appearance in the evening television debate with his Republican challenger Donald Trump, misspoke several times and lost the plot. After the performance, a debate flared up in the USA about whether Biden is really the right Democratic candidate for the presidential election in November.
However, the oldest president in US history insists that he is fit enough for another term in office and is unperturbed. However, he has never before expressed himself as clearly and confidently as he did during his appearance in Wisconsin.
Biden is under massive scrutiny
The 81-year-old is under intense scrutiny - every appearance is closely followed. Biden often struggles during appearances where he cannot read from a teleprompter. He regularly gets his words wrong and mixes up names and places. This is probably one of the reasons why the Democrat rarely gives TV interviews.
Biden has actually secured the presidential candidacy for his party - he will officially be chosen at the Democratic convention in Chicago in August. The US President collected the necessary delegate votes in the primaries. He did not have any significant competition in the pre-election campaign. It is now unclear whether he will throw in the towel after all.
Group of executives wants Biden to withdraw
Meanwhile, a group of US leaders has called on Biden to abandon his bid for a second term in office. As the Washington Post reported on Friday, 168 members of the Leadership Now Project signed a letter to this effect.
"We respectfully urge you to withdraw as a candidate for re-election for the sake of our democracy and the future of our nation," said Tom Florsheim, CEO of the Weyco Group, billionaire Mike Novogratz and Christy Walton, the billionaire daughter-in-law of Walmart founder. A statement from Biden was not initially available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
