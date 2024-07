Motorcyclist (34) run over by colleague – dead!

At around 3 p.m. on Friday, a group of Italian motorcycle friends were riding on the Ötztal main road in Längenfeld (Imst district). At the entrance to a petrol station, one member of the group braked his motorcycle to turn into the petrol station. "According to the current state of the investigation, a 34-year-old Italian following behind probably crashed as a result and was run over by another Italian following behind," said the police.