Alaba “on fire” – team “far from finished”

Yes, these are emotional words with which Alaba addresses the (social media) public. "The enthusiasm of our entire nation has carried and motivated us over the past weeks and months. So it hurts all the more that we now have to share the sorrow of our round of 16 defeat," he begins his post, which resembles a potpourri of his most emotional European Championship moments. In his picture gallery, he looks pensively towards the pitch, cheers in the dressing room with Marko Arnautovic and Co. and hugs head coach Ralf Rangnick. The European Championship was obviously also something very special for him as a "non-playing captain".