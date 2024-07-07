"Krone" festival star
AVEC: “For me, there was only Taylor Swift”
The excitement and anticipation are growing! When the "Krone" festival takes place in Linz from August 16 to 18, AVEC will be one of the stars on the Sparkasse OÖ main stage. A conversation with the singer-songwriter about her role model, her penchant for instruments and music as therapy.
AVEC is currently going from strength to strength: her fourth album is nearing completion, a club tour is planned for next year and the 28-year-old from Vöcklabruck is one of the stars on the Sparkasse OÖ main stage at the Krone Festival in Linz alongside Tim Bendzko, Münchner Freiheit and AUT of ORDA.
"It's been a bit quiet for me for a while now anyway," says the singer, bursting with energy and looking forward to the open-air event from August 16 to 18 at the Urfahraner Marktgelände. "What I enjoy most and what is most me is live," she says and spoke to the "Krone" about...
- The special thing about open-air concerts like the one at the "Krone" festival: "I really like it because you reach a completely different audience. It's much more diverse and really nice to see how you can inspire people who are actually there for another artist."
- Her decision to sing exclusively in English: "The language has fascinated and captivated me since I was a child. I can express my emotions and feelings so much better than in my mother tongue. That's actually really bad."
- Her idol Taylor Swift: "When I started writing music and playing guitar, she was my role model. She was an extremely important figure for me. I wanted to go to America, preferably with a one-way ticket. I had these dreams as an eleven-year-old. For me, there was only Taylor Swift. I loved the music, but I dropped out at some point."
- Her soft spot for instruments: "At home, I have three acoustic guitars, four electric guitars, an electric bass and a piano. Live, I have two guitars with me. It's not that I'm a complete guitar freak. I originally learned the violin."
- Mental health, illness and death, which she deals with in her songs: "Writing songs is a form of therapy. It's the outlet, it just comes out. I write my own stories, what I've experienced. Music has such a powerful force, it's so beautiful."
