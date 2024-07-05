Night-time drama on the mountain: helicopter came from Liechtenstein

"Christoph Liechtenstein", which is operated by the Swiss Alpine Air Ambulance, is on standby around the clock - unlike the Tyrolean emergency helicopters. Theoretically, the Tyrolean helicopters could also fly night missions - however, they do not operate at night. The Reutte station of the RK-2 is manned for the longest time in the evening - until 10.30 pm. However, the RK-2 was unable to take over the mission due to the weather at the time the alarm was raised.