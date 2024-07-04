Automatically saved design

"Krone" paid a visit
The Lebenshilfe team at Radsberg in Ebenthal demonstrates what a modern care center can offer its residents. There was a celebration recently - the "Kärntner Krone" visited the summer party.
Music is played at the summer party at the Radsberg care center. It smells of barbecue specialties. 80 residents who can no longer manage on their own have found a new home at the Lebensalm, as the center is affectionately known. A 46-strong care team is on hand around the clock for the clients of Lebenshilfe. The "Krone" was allowed to mingle with the people.
"Do a lot of nonsense"
"It's never boring here, we get up to mischief and laugh a lot," says Rudi Prunsch (86). We meet the vice lieutenant in the garden and accompany him to the tables, supporting him. Many relatives have come. Deacon Peter Strau and Pastor Marjan Plohl are also present. "We have a family atmosphere, the focus is on the people," says manager Andrea Urban.
Johanna Sterling, nicknamed "Strickliesl", has just arrived in her wheelchair: "My feet no longer carry me, but I can manage like this." At her side is the soul of the Lebensalm, therapist Monika Egger. She provides entertainment and gets people out of their rooms: "Everyone helped with the party, from the potato salad to the table decorations, everything was done."
"Monika keeps us fit"
Egger is there for the residents five days a week, giving them a new experience every day: "We do everything together: painting, crafting, knitting, cooking. It's important that we are active and have goals." The "Strickliesl" says: "Monika keeps us fit. I thank the Lord that my mind holds up, even if my body doesn't like it anymore."
