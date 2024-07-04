“Malicious” UEFA: new furor over “scandalous cheer”

Demiral himself had commented on the gesture that night in Leipzig: "The way I celebrated has something to do with my Turkish identity." He claimed that he was not sending a hidden message, but simply wanted to express his pride as a Turk. He celebrated the second goal against Austria with the hand sign of the "Grey Wolves", who are considered nationalist and fascist. The gesture is banned in Austria. Criticism followed and UEFA launched an investigation into Demiral. It is quite possible that he will not be involved in the quarter-final against the Netherlands on Saturday (9pm).