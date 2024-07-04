Wolf salute at ÖFB exit
“Malicious” UEFA: new furor over “scandalous cheer”
The wolf salute goal celebration shown by Turkish national soccer player Merih Demiral in the European Championship round of 16 against Austria has finally become a political issue. While UEFA has launched an investigation into the player and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has expressed her outrage, serious accusations are now coming from Turkey.
"The reactions of the German authorities to Mr. Demiral are themselves xenophobic," the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday. This was a reference to the statements made by Faeser, who had expressed her outrage at the scandalous goal celebration and demanded consequences. "The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums. Using the European Football Championship as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable," said the SPD politician.
In Turkey, her words and the investigation announced by UEFA caused quite a stir. "We condemn the politically motivated reactions to the use of a historical and cultural symbol in a way that does not appeal to anyone during the celebration at a sporting event," the Turkish Foreign Ministry added. In addition, the German ambassador to Turkey was summoned on Wednesday, as reported by dpa.
Criticism of Germany and UEFA
According to "Sport 1", Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc called on Faeser to focus on racism and Islamophobia in Germany before commenting again on a goal celebration by a Turkish national player. He also lashed out at UEFA for acting "maliciously and purposefully against Turkey" by investigating Demiral.
Ömer Celik, spokesman for Erdogan's AKP party, said on social media: "Anyone looking for racism and fascism should focus on the latest election results in various European countries." Players and coaches, on the other hand, deliberately kept a low profile after the debate flared up. The team has not made any further statements, citing the ongoing investigation. The team's training session, which was actually open to the public, was held behind closed doors on Wednesday.
Demiral himself had commented on the gesture that night in Leipzig: "The way I celebrated has something to do with my Turkish identity." He claimed that he was not sending a hidden message, but simply wanted to express his pride as a Turk. He celebrated the second goal against Austria with the hand sign of the "Grey Wolves", who are considered nationalist and fascist. The gesture is banned in Austria. Criticism followed and UEFA launched an investigation into Demiral. It is quite possible that he will not be involved in the quarter-final against the Netherlands on Saturday (9pm).
