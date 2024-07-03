Demand for withdrawal
Internal letter puts Joe Biden under pressure
For many Democrats, US President Joe Biden no longer has a chance of re-election after his TV debacle. A letter is already circulating within the party calling on the 81-year-old to renounce his candidacy. Dozens of Democrats are said to be considering signing the letter.
Bloomberg reports on the internal mutiny, citing a "high-ranking party official". According to the source, Democrats currently running for re-election in "traditionally safe Democratic districts are circulating the letter". Many of them also see their chances of success diminishing.
After the president's lackluster performance at last week's presidential debate, the internal pressure and disappointment of Democratic donors and lawmakers on Biden and his campaign team is growing almost by the minute.
Concerns about an election defeat are also likely to have already reached the Oval Office. On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Biden himself was doubting his chances of success. The report was rejected by the White House as "false".
Spokesman rejects reports
US Presidential Office spokesman Andrew Bates wrote on social media following the publication of the article: "This claim is absolutely false." He added: "If the New York Times had given us more than seven minutes to comment, we would have told them so."
Shortly after the "New York Times" report appeared, the US broadcaster CNN also published a report with similar content, citing an ally. It was unclear whether the person was the same source. When asked what statement the White House wanted to make on the matter, the spokesperson answered briefly: "The same."
TV debate as a stumbling block
The Democrat's appearance in the first live debate against Republican Donald Trump had raised concerns about his mental and physical fitness. In the meantime, the pressure on the Democrat is also growing within his own ranks. The best-known faces of the party have so far held back with harsh criticism and are publicly backing Biden.
Almost fell asleep on stage.
Joe Biden
Bild: AP
Biden himself has publicly stated that he will stick to his candidacy. The US President attributed his fidgety appearance to jet lag after two trips abroad at the beginning of June.
He had decided to travel around the world several times before the debate, crossing around 100 time zones in the process. "I didn't listen to my staff and almost fell asleep on stage." That's no excuse, but it is an explanation.
Next appearances are crucial
Biden plans to meet with Democratic governors on Wednesday to secure their support. On Friday, he plans to give an interview to the ABC channel. In addition, campaign appearances are planned in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in the coming days. Next week, he plans to hold a press conference at the NATO summit in Washington.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.