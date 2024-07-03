Conservative papers leave Sunak out in the cold

U-turn in the Labour Party?

Now the time has come for Labour, the newspaper wrote. "There is no doubt that Sir Keir Starmer has fought hard to change his party for the better, even if this is not yet complete." The anti-Semitism that was widespread under Starmer's predecessor Jeremy Corbyn has largely disappeared. The party stands firmly on the side of Ukraine and Israel. Its economic policy is also moderate and is intended to boost growth.