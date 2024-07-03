Media election recommendation
Conservative papers leave Sunak out in the cold
More and more media in the UK are promoting a change of government in the general election. Even conservative newspapers are now changing their tune. The Tories around Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are sometimes portrayed as a divided rabble.
On the eve of the vote, the tabloid newspaper "The Sun", which usually represents conservative positions, spoke out in favor of Keir Starmer's Labour Party and against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The Social Democrats are clearly leading in all polls.
"It's time for a change"
The "Sunday Times", which is more closely aligned with the Conservatives, and the business newspaper "Financial Times" had also previously publicly supported Labor.
"It's time for a change", emphasized the "Sun" in an editorial. The paper supports many of Prime Minister Sunak's political ideas, such as the planned deportation of irregular migrants to Rwanda, the abolition of social security tax and the "teaching of harmful gender ideology in schools". But: "Let's be clear: the Tories are exhausted."
The party had degenerated into a divided rabble that was more interested in fighting itself than governing the country.
U-turn in the Labour Party?
Now the time has come for Labour, the newspaper wrote. "There is no doubt that Sir Keir Starmer has fought hard to change his party for the better, even if this is not yet complete." The anti-Semitism that was widespread under Starmer's predecessor Jeremy Corbyn has largely disappeared. The party stands firmly on the side of Ukraine and Israel. Its economic policy is also moderate and is intended to boost growth.
The Sun, which belongs to Rupert Murdoch's media empire, had already spoken out in favor of Labour in previous elections. In 1997, the paper campaigned for Tony Blair, who went on to win a clear victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
