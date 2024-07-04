Electric Love starts
The campers are ready for four days of full throttle
The journey there was just barely dry, but the rain set in in the evening for the Electric Love Festival (ELF) warm-up party.
"I'm from Canada and this is my first time at Electric Love Festival - alone. I'm currently traveling through Europe as a backpacker and really wanted to be here," says Elizabeth. Heavily packed, she and around 60,000 other campers made their way to the festival site at the Salzburgring on Wednesday.
The electronic music lovers had to pitch their tents in unstable weather conditions. Even if the big slush chaos on the afternoon of arrival did not materialize. "This is my sixth time at ELF this year. I've only had really good weather twice before. But that doesn't matter at all. We're prepared for anything," says Flo from Biberach.
The ELF regular and his friends set off for Salzburg from their home in Germany at 4.30 am. They were in the car for four hours and didn't have to deal with any traffic jams. Traffic around the Salzburgring flowed smoothly on Wednesday without any waiting times or standstills.
Things didn't stay quiet for long at the campsite either. The thousands of visitors were already loudly getting in the mood for the festival that starts today. For most fans, the jukeboxes they bring with them are at least as important as tents, cooking pots and sleeping bags during their multi-day stay.
