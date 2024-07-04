Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Electric Love starts

The campers are ready for four days of full throttle

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 06:00

The journey there was just barely dry, but the rain set in in the evening for the Electric Love Festival (ELF) warm-up party.

comment0 Kommentare

"I'm from Canada and this is my first time at Electric Love Festival - alone. I'm currently traveling through Europe as a backpacker and really wanted to be here," says Elizabeth. Heavily packed, she and around 60,000 other campers made their way to the festival site at the Salzburgring on Wednesday.

The weather was unstable (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The weather was unstable
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The electronic music lovers had to pitch their tents in unstable weather conditions. Even if the big slush chaos on the afternoon of arrival did not materialize. "This is my sixth time at ELF this year. I've only had really good weather twice before. But that doesn't matter at all. We're prepared for anything," says Flo from Biberach.

The campers are prepared for all eventualities (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The campers are prepared for all eventualities
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The ELF regular and his friends set off for Salzburg from their home in Germany at 4.30 am. They were in the car for four hours and didn't have to deal with any traffic jams. Traffic around the Salzburgring flowed smoothly on Wednesday without any waiting times or standstills.

The catering for the coming days is ready (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The catering for the coming days is ready
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Things didn't stay quiet for long at the campsite either. The thousands of visitors were already loudly getting in the mood for the festival that starts today. For most fans, the jukeboxes they bring with them are at least as important as tents, cooking pots and sleeping bags during their multi-day stay.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf