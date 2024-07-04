Up to the Bayreuther Hütte with power assistance

One of the most beautiful viewpoints

After a few more hairpin bends, the view opens up to the Bayreuther Hütte, which sits majestically at 1560 meters. This Alpine Club hut is probably one of the most beautiful vantage points in the Unterland region. From here you can enjoy the fantastic location and a breathtaking view over the Zillertal and Kitzbühel Alps, the Inntal valley and as far as Bavaria and the beginning of the Oberland.