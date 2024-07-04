My favorite tour
Up to the Bayreuther Hütte with power assistance
The Bayreuther Hütte is a beautifully situated mountain hut. However, this electric bike tour is challenging and demands a good level of fitness, even from sprightly senior citizens.
The starting point is the free parking lot just before the barrier in the Grünsbach district of Münster. Please follow the signs from the main road. The access road is between Brixlegg and Münster.
Partly strenuous ascent
The partly strenuous ascent to the Bayreuther Hütte begins here. For sporty senior e-bikers, however, the well-maintained forest path is perfectly manageable. The path winds its way upwards in numerous bends. At the junction at an altitude of 1342 meters, keep left (follow the signs).
One of the most beautiful viewpoints
After a few more hairpin bends, the view opens up to the Bayreuther Hütte, which sits majestically at 1560 meters. This Alpine Club hut is probably one of the most beautiful vantage points in the Unterland region. From here you can enjoy the fantastic location and a breathtaking view over the Zillertal and Kitzbühel Alps, the Inntal valley and as far as Bavaria and the beginning of the Oberland.
Innkeepers with warm hospitality
The warm hospitality of the two hosts Anton Herrmann and Susanne, who welcome the many sprightly cyclists and mountain hikers in equal measure, adds to this. You can also spend the night in the beautiful hut run by the German Alpine Club, but a reservation is essential.
Facts and figures
- Start: From the Grünsbach parking lot - Münster district (free of charge)
- Travel time: Approx. 1.40 hours
- Distance : Approx. 17 kilometers
- Altitude difference: Uphill 990 meters / Downhill 990 meters Requirements: Good physical condition, helmet, knee protection, gloves, first-aid kit. Be careful on the tight bends downhill. A tour for sprightly, sporty e-bike seniors.
- Refreshment stop: Bayreuther Hütte, 0664/3425103
The way back down into the valley follows the same route. This tour is a dream for somewhat sporty e-bike seniors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
