Minister of the Interior pledges help against hooligans

Check, plan, implement

Karner's reply to his party colleague came promptly. In a letter to Schneeberger, he referred to the "Youth Crime Task Force", which regularly carries out priority actions at hotspots. The minister has instructed this unit to "examine, plan and carry out" the same for Wiener Neustadt. Karner also promised to visit the area together with the head of the city and experts to get an idea of the situation.