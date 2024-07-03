Top body parts
Lily Allen wants to cash in on an erotic portal with these
Let's see your feet! Lily Allen has apparently decided that her feet are too good to just walk around in fancy high heels.
With a wink and a perfectly groomed pedicure smile, she has now swapped the stage for the bedroom and given her foot fetish fans a treat.
For just 10 pounds (around 12 euros) a month, fans of the singer's well-groomed feet can now admire exclusive photos and videos on the erotic platform OnlyFans under "Lily Allen FTSE500".
Five stars on WikiFeet
The 39-year-old was persuaded by her chiropodist that her beautiful toes could bring in "a lot of money". "She informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is very rare," Allen said in her "Miss Me?" podcast about her top body parts.
The wife of "Stranger Things" star David Harbour didn't stop at the compliment, but tested it out straight away.
On the OnlyFan page, by the way, she advertises with very perfectly French painted toenails in pink with the typical white edge.
It remains to be seen whether she will perhaps publish a book on foot care in the near future or launch an exclusive sandal collection. We can only hope that she always keeps her feet on the ground - metaphorically speaking at least.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.