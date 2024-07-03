The renowned Popfest enters its 15th round

As usual, the performances on the lakeside stage in front of the Karlskirche will be in the spotlight: Der Nino aus Wien, Anda Morts, Verifiziert and Oskar Haag and his band will perform on the opening evening. There is also a broad spectrum on the following two days, from the thoughtful shoegaze sound of Culk and the gripping punk rock of Baits to the indie heroes Ja, Panik and the colorful pop sensation Sharktank. Apollo Sissi, Laundromat Chicks and Filly will also be demonstrating their skills. The performance by Wolfgang Möstl & Friends on Saturday is likely to be a highlight, as the production and guitar expert will be joined on stage by a number of his friends.