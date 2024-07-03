Regional supplier announces electricity price reduction

On Wednesday, Energie AG announced that from October 2024, the gross working price will be reduced from the current 26.14 cents per kilowatt hour to 19.80 cents. However, customers will have to switch from Ökostrom Klassik to the new Ökostrom Loyal product. The 30 free electricity days already offered for one year will remain, which means a gross price of 18.17 cents per kilowatt hour. If you take a combined offer, you can reduce the gross price per kilowatt hour to 17.26 cents. In comparison, this is still around twice as expensive as before the price explosion following the start of the war in Ukraine.