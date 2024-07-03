After terrorist attack
Face veil ban issued in Dagestan
Following the terrorist attack on two Orthodox churches and two synagogues that left 22 people dead, the wearing of the Muslim face veil nikab has been temporarily banned in the Russian Caucasus republic of Dagestan.
The muftiate, the highest Muslim religious authority in the region, justified the ban on Wednesday in the online service Telegram with a "threat to the security of the republic's population". Accordingly, the veil, which only leaves the eyes uncovered, is "temporarily banned until the existing threats are eliminated", it continued. In addition, a request from the Ministry for Religious Affairs in Moscow had been followed.
Assassin tried to escape with a face veil?
Several media outlets had reported that at least one attacker had tried to escape with the help of a nikab. On June 23, gunmen attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues as well as a police checkpoint in the south of Dagestan simultaneously under as yet unknown circumstances.
Twenty-two people were killed. According to investigators, an Orthodox priest was among the dead. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Several of the attackers were killed, according to the authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.