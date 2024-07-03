Vorteilswelt
After terrorist attack

Face veil ban issued in Dagestan

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 11:35

Following the terrorist attack on two Orthodox churches and two synagogues that left 22 people dead, the wearing of the Muslim face veil nikab has been temporarily banned in the Russian Caucasus republic of Dagestan.

The muftiate, the highest Muslim religious authority in the region, justified the ban on Wednesday in the online service Telegram with a "threat to the security of the republic's population". Accordingly, the veil, which only leaves the eyes uncovered, is "temporarily banned until the existing threats are eliminated", it continued. In addition, a request from the Ministry for Religious Affairs in Moscow had been followed.

Great sadness in the Christian and Jewish communities in Dagestan (Bild: APA/AP)
Great sadness in the Christian and Jewish communities in Dagestan
(Bild: APA/AP)

Assassin tried to escape with a face veil?
Several media outlets had reported that at least one attacker had tried to escape with the help of a nikab. On June 23, gunmen attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues as well as a police checkpoint in the south of Dagestan simultaneously under as yet unknown circumstances.

Twenty-two people were killed. According to investigators, an Orthodox priest was among the dead. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks. Several of the attackers were killed, according to the authorities.

