Israel: “Have killed 900 terrorists in Rafah”

Ground offensive could end soon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously held out the prospect that the last major combat units of the Islamist Hamas in the south of the Gaza Strip would soon be crushed. This could at least put an end to the large-scale ground offensive in the sealed-off coastal strip. However, this would not necessarily mean an end to the military operation. Netanyahu and senior military officials have already announced several times that Israeli troops would remain in strategic locations in the Gaza Strip even after the phase of intense fighting.