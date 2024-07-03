Fear of critics?
ÖFB boss counters: “There is no reason to be!”
"We are all disappointed!" ÖFB boss Klaus Mitterdorfer put it in a nutshell after the 2:1 defeat in the European Championship round of 16 against Turkey. He's not afraid of hecklers questioning everything again: "There's no reason to!"
Austria's team wanted to make history on Tuesday evening. However, the European Championship round of 16 match against Turkey turned out to be one of the most painful defeats. The 2-1 defeat in Leipzig on Tuesday put an end to their run of success at the EURO.
Dream shattered
"Nevertheless, you have to say that the team can be proud. We have given many people wonderful experiences," said Mitterdorfer, who was in the dressing room immediately after the game. "A dream has been shattered! We were all very confident together that we would achieve promotion."
Anger at "stupid" goals conceded
But now the ÖFB team have to travel home. "We didn't take our chances and conceded some stupid goals," said Mitterdorfer, analyzing the dramatic match. Now it's time to come to terms with the defeat. Then the focus turns to the Nations League and the World Cup qualifiers. "I have the feeling that many people are pleased with the way we presented ourselves. We can look positively to the future!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
