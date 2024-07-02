"Finally on the road!"
Bill Kaulitz gave his sister-in-law Heidi Klum a luxury trip with him and twin brother Tom on the legendary Orient Express for her 50th birthday last year. Now it finally started.
But of course only after the famous model had kissed her husband extensively in front of the luxury train, where only elegant clothing is allowed.
In a video of her departure from Paris, the now 51-year-old wrote: "Thank you Bill Kaulitz for the best birthday present. We are finally on the road!!!! Yippiiiiiiii!".
Luxury time together
For Bill, it was important to give his brother's wife time together for them all. And, as was revealed in the Netflix documentary "Kaulitz & Kaulitz", the "Tokio Hotel" singer was thrilled beyond measure that glamorous clothing is mandatory on these trips.
The first photos from the train suggest that the three of them went shopping in Paris beforehand.
All three were dressed up for their first visit to a restaurant: Bill showed up in the pictures in a red suit, Tom looked classic in a dark suit and white shirt and Heidi Klum glittered in a skintight, backless emerald green sequin dress.
Two suites booked
The Kaulitzes - yes, Heidi Klum's real name is also Kaulitz - also spend their nights in elegant carriages. "There are only two of these suites and I've booked them," singer Bill revealed in his podcast.
Incidentally, the question of what Tom gave his wife for her 50th birthday has now also been answered after he kept it a secret for a year.
In the Netflix documentary, he revealed that he gave his Heidi a classic car as a birthday present. A Buick Electra to be precise, and for a specific reason.
"I gave her a car that was her first car when she went to America." But she is said to have never driven it. In the documentary, only Tom ever drives the car ...
