Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mother's home country

This Steyr player kicks for Caribbean island at the Olympics

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 13:00

The Austrian soccer team has not qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris. And yet an 18-year-old talent from Steyr will be playing on the big soccer stage there! Not for Austria, however, but for his mother's home country.

comment0 Kommentare

72 years ago, the Austrian national soccer team qualified for the Olympic Games in Helsinki. Their appearance in 1952, in which they were defeated 3:1 by Sweden in the quarter-finals, was the last time an Austrian team had ever competed. As a result, they will only be onlookers at the games in Paris. And yet one Austrian player will be in the thick of it instead of just being there:

Thomas Jungbauer!

The youngster, who grew up in Steyr, will be playing for the Dominican Republic, his mother's home country! "It's a great honor and the highlight of my career so far," says the 18-year-old, who plays for the Czech club Dynamo Budweis.

Nominated for the Olympics via livestream
And until a few days ago, he was still trembling about his "ticket" for the group matches against Egypt, Uzbekistan and Spain. "As I'm still the youngest, I was hesitant. But when I was nominated by the coach via livestream, I was delighted. I have a lot of confidence in us, we have a very strong squad," says the dual national.

Thomas Jungbauer (r.) will play for the Dominican Republic in Paris (Bild: zVg)
Thomas Jungbauer (r.) will play for the Dominican Republic in Paris
(Bild: zVg)

who is keeping fit with his parents in Steyr before his departure on July 6. "I'm delighted for him, he's worked hard for it," says advisor Michael Schimpelsberger, who is proud of his protégé, whose career began in Haidershofen and has now culminated in his first participation in the Olympics after spells in the LASK youth team, Italy and the Czech Republic.

"I wouldn't say no to the ÖFB"
The central defender, who could continue to play for the ÖFB and has already turned down a senior international cap for the Caribbean island, will slowly have to decide on a nation after the highlight in Paris. "If the ÖFB comes knocking, I won't say no. But there's no contact, I'm fully focused on the Olympics first!" says Jungbauer, who wants to use the stage in Paris to his advantage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michael Schütz
Michael Schütz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf