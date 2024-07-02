This Steyr player kicks for Caribbean island at the Olympics

"I wouldn't say no to the ÖFB"

The central defender, who could continue to play for the ÖFB and has already turned down a senior international cap for the Caribbean island, will slowly have to decide on a nation after the highlight in Paris. "If the ÖFB comes knocking, I won't say no. But there's no contact, I'm fully focused on the Olympics first!" says Jungbauer, who wants to use the stage in Paris to his advantage.