How glyphosate affects marine life

For the experiments at the Institute of Palaeontology at the University of Vienna, the scientists, who worked together with Polish colleagues, chose foraminifera - tiny, shell-bearing creatures that occur in coral reefs - as test objects. Foraminifera have been around for hundreds of millions of years. The single-celled organisms are usually found in the sea and react quickly to environmental changes, making them good bioindicators. Researchers have now investigated how pesticides affect the metabolic activity of a foraminifera species (Heterostegina depressa).