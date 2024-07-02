"Feel free ..."
How Sarandon’s daughter cheekily counters criticism of her breasts
Susan Sarandon's daughter Eva Amurri married her sweetheart Ian Hock at the weekend. However, there was only one topic on Instagram afterwards: the happy bride's expansive cleavage. But the critics had done the math without the 39-year-old actress ...
It was a "special day", Amurri gushed in her Instagram story about her wedding to Ian Hock, which was "full of love and wonderful energy".
But that's not all. In her story, Susan Sarandon's daughter also took the numerous critics who were upset about the neckline of her wedding dress to task - in the truest sense of the word!
In another post, the 39-year-old published a photo showing the happy couple. She wrote: "And for anyone who is outraged that my breasts aren't 'packed away' ..."
And added in the next post, in which she published a close-up of her cleavage: "... Feel free to take a screenshot of this one for later."
Amurri wanted to be "sexy" when she said yes
Previously, there had been numerous nasty comments online about Amurri's off-the-shoulder Kim Kassas wedding dress. It was terribly "unflattering", according to the tenor on the net.
But for Amurri it was the perfect choice, as she revealed to "People" magazine, which also published photos of the wedding.
"I love that it has a vintage feel and is incredibly feminine without being too voluminous," she explained. "I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think this dress is the perfect mix."
Second wedding for Sarandon's daughter
Eva Amurri is the daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri. The celebrity daughter has long been a successful actress herself, having starred in the series "Californication" and the comedy "The Chaos Dad", among others. This is Amurri's second marriage: the 39-year-old was previously married to kicker Kyle Martino.
