“Rako” strengthens Oberwart

Rakowitz - who also had a six-month "desert adventure" in Oman with Bahla Club in 2022 - is making the step from professional football to the Eastern League and is expected to lead the way at SVO. "He's a real asset for us. Rako also comes from the region, for example I played with him in the youth team. He knows a lot here and brings outstanding qualities with him. Above all, his dynamism and passion will enrich our offense. The transfer is another top package and shows that the path we have taken will be continued," said a delighted Peter Lehner, Sporting Director.