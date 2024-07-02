Up to 260 km/h
“Extremely strong” hurricane “Beryl” hits the Caribbean
The extremely dangerous hurricane "Beryl" has caused considerable damage in the southeast of the Caribbean. On Monday morning (local time), it hit the island of Carriacou, which belongs to Grenada, as a category 4 hurricane. It has since been upgraded to category 5, the highest classification for hurricanes. "Beryl" is now probably heading for Jamaica.
Wind speeds of up to 260 kilometers per hour were measured in the late evening. Experts had already pointed out that never before had such a strong hurricane been recorded in the Atlantic so early in the year. "Beryl" is also the first hurricane of this year's season, which lasts from June to November. The most active period is usually around September.
Power outage and dead
Devastation with extensive damage to houses was reported from the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The power was out everywhere and communication between the islands was difficult. One death has been reported so far - the accident occurred when a tree fell on a house.
In addition to Grenada, several other island states in the Lesser Antilles experienced strong winds and heavy rain, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia. Pictures show flooding, palm trees bending in the wind and the ruins of damaged houses.
In less than 24 hours on Sunday, "Beryl" had developed from a tropical storm to a category 4 hurricane. "'Beryl' is now the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record, surpassing Hurricane 'Dennis', which became a Category 4 hurricane on July 8, 2005," wrote expert Michael Lowry on Platform X.
"Beryl" is moving in a west-northwesterly direction
It is expected to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane as it moves across the eastern Caribbean. On Wednesday, the eye of the storm is forecast to approach Jamaica.
Hurricane season in the Atlantic
"Beryl" is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. A hurricane is defined as having wind speeds of 119 km/h or more, with the highest category - 5 - starting at 251 kilometers per hour. The US weather agency NOAA is expecting an above-average hurricane season this year. Causes include above-average water temperatures in the Atlantic and the expected onset of "La Niña", a phase of cooler water in the Pacific. Climate change is also a factor.
In a press conference, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness called on the population to use the time to prepare themselves and stock up on water and canned food, among other things. On Thursday, "Beryl" is expected to hit the Mexican peninsula of Yucatán, where vacation resorts such as Cancún are located.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
