Comments on POR - SVN
Cristiano Ronaldo: “This has rarely happened to me!”
Find out what both teams had to say after the European Championship clash between Portugal and Slovenia HERE!
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal captain): "It's rarely happened to me, so I was incredibly sad and had to cry. But now I'm very happy. There are moments that you can't explain, where the passion just comes through. He (Costa, ed.) saved us. Sadness at the beginning is joy at the end. Oblak kept him well. I didn't miss once all year and when I needed it most, Oblak kept it."
Diogo Costa (Portugal goalkeeper and "Player of the Match"): "These are the great moments in soccer. I'm so happy that I was able to help my team. That was probably the best game of my life. I focused on what I had to do. I trusted my gut feeling."
On missing Ronaldo's penalty: "We all make mistakes. What counts is what we do as a team."
Bruno Fernandes (Portugal midfielder): "We would have preferred to have had the game on our side earlier. They were an incredibly difficult opponent. They defended incredibly well around the penalty area. But at the end of the day, we managed it. They are physically very strong and always dangerous on the counter-attack."
Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Slovenia player): "We're very disappointed in the end. There was a lot more in it today, if I remember the last two chances. But that's soccer. Now we move on, we go home, but we still have to be proud. We played against really good teams and didn't actually lose a game."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.