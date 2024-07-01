Mayor Peter Böhler resigns from office

"I am particularly proud of the noticeable change towards more togetherness and community that we have achieved together during my time in office. The trust placed in me by the people of Fußach means a lot to me," emphasizes Peter Böhler. He is convinced that this sense of community will remain as a legacy. "Our Liste Zukunft Fußach has a strong foundation with above-average committed members. That's why I can now hand over my office with a clear conscience and full confidence."