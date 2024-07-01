Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Court in Munich:

Office for the Protection of the Constitution may monitor AfD in Bavaria

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 13:55

The observation of the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist organization by the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution is legal in the opinion of the Administrative Court in Munich - a corresponding complaint was dismissed.

comment0 Kommentare

In a decision published on Monday, the Munich Administrative Court declared that the observation of the Bavarian AfD regional association by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is lawful. Furthermore, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is permitted to inform the public about this measure.

AfD complaint dismissed
The AfD's complaint was dismissed as unfounded, as there were numerous factual indications that justified the observation. The secret service had decided in June 2022 to monitor the AfD as a whole party and announced this publicly in September 2022. The Administrative Court ruled that both the observation and the information provided to the public were permissible at the time and still are today.

The AfD state association filed a lawsuit against the observation and also filed an urgent appeal. In April 2023, the administrative court dismissed this, and in September the Bavarian Administrative Court confirmed this decision, reports Der Spiegel.

The Administrative Court only criticized certain wording in the press release from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which gave the impression that the AfD was extremist overall. The Administrative Court has now ruled in the main proceedings.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf