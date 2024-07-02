Danger of bird flu
H5N1 virus: “Nothing to be afraid of”
German virologist Christian Drosten has warned of a pandemic caused by the spread of bird flu. However, Klaus Vander from Kages is reassuring: "It's nothing to be afraid of."
In theory, many things are possible. But how much should we fear a new pandemic? In view of the spread of H5N1 in the USA, the head virologist at Berlin's Charité hospital, Christian Drosten, has described the bird flu virus as a possible trigger for a future pandemic.
Experts are concerned because the pathogen has appeared in dairy cows and has already been detected in products. However, it is not yet known whether humans are also infected as a result.
"The highest probability"
"The probability of the virus jumping to humans is greatest with bird flu," says Klaus Vander. He heads the Institute for Hospital Hygiene and Microbiology at the Kages in Graz. And he immediately puts it into perspective again: it's still not likely. "It's nothing to be afraid of."
There are currently few cases of avian influenza, as bird flu is also known, in Austria - and only in animals. "From October 2023 to April 2024, avian influenza was detected in a total of four poultry farms (one zoo and three hobby farms) in Austria," writes the Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES). The pathogen was also detected in a swan in Styria on 11 January. Over 2000 animals had to be killed in 2023.
Corona about to return?
As far as other viruses are concerned, the situation in Styria is calm. "There are isolated cases of coronavirus in the private sector," says Vander. "There are a few more in Vienna, but not in Graz." Vander can only speculate about fall and winter. "Influenza will come, corona will be there, maybe they will reinforce each other - that's all I can say."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
