MCI in the Tyrolean state parliament
Mega building raises questions
Why is the MCI twice as expensive as the police security center, but only has a quarter of the floor space? Why did millions flow to consultants for the MCI without a shovel touching the ground? These and other questions could be answered this week.
The political week in Tyrol is off to a turbulent start this time. It kicks off on Monday with a new report by the provincial audit office, requested by Liste Fritz and the FPÖ in December 2022. The report examines the donations, advertising and sponsorship activities of state companies to political parties and party-affiliated organizations.
ÖVP almost reaches 100 percent
"The result of the special audit is now available: Between 2008 and 2022, 99.8 percent of funds from provincial companies went to the ÖVP," say List Fritz club chairmanMarkus Sint and FPÖ club chairman Markus Abwerzger in amazement and want to "finally put an end to this system that has been practiced for years".
With an urgent motion in the July state parliament, state-affiliated and state-owned companies are to be prohibited from giving donations, advertisements and sponsorships to parties and party-affiliated organizations.
Markus Abwerzger (FP) und Markus Sint (Liste Fritz)
Greens speak of advertising affair
Green Party chairman Gebi Mair also wants to bring light into the darkness: He has already announced his intention to raise the issue of "the Bauernbund advertising affair" in the July state parliament: "There are still bad habits in the bowels of the ÖVP regarding how advertisements are handled. I will do my utmost to point this out."
Numerous unanswered questions about the MCI megabuilding
The last state parliament session before the summer starts on Wednesday with an oral question on a long-running issue in Tyrol: "MCI pause for reflection is over: How high were the consultancy costs?", Neos leader Dominik Oberhofer wants to know. The question is about costs in the millions that are said to have been incurred during the dispute over the entrepreneurial university, which has been going on for around 15 years.
Control board for more transparency
All four opposition parties (FPÖ, Greens, Liste Fritz, Neos) are throwing their weight behind this issue and want to persuade LHStv Georg Dornauer to provide clear answers. They have formulated five questions in an urgent inquiry: "Is the new building even wanted and what should it cost? Should this new building project be implemented for a maximum total of 250 million euros?" They are also calling for the appointment of a monitoring committee. "We now need transparency, control and expertise in order to implement the new building in a more cost-effective way."
Police security center as a role model
As the "Krone" reported on Sunday, the federal real estate company ARE is now in talks to build the MCI along the lines of the police security center. This has been partially occupied since the beginning of May. The building belongs to the federal government and the police are tenants. With 56,500 square meters of usable space, the costs amounted to 130 million euros, a mere pittance compared to the cost of the MCI. This becomes clear when comparing the floor space: the MCI is to be almost twice as expensive with around a quarter of the floor space (15,500 square meters). There will therefore be many questions as to why this is the case. And hopefully many clear answers!
New vice president of the state parliament
Sophia Kircher will be replaced at this meeting as she has made the leap into the EU Parliament. Her successor will be VP-LA Dominik Mainusch. The Neos will also vote for him: He is no simple VP party soldier, they say, but cultivates a respectful approach to the opposition. Kircher was elected deputy leader of the JVP on Saturday with 97 percent of the vote.
