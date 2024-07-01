Mega building raises questions

Police security center as a role model

As the "Krone" reported on Sunday, the federal real estate company ARE is now in talks to build the MCI along the lines of the police security center. This has been partially occupied since the beginning of May. The building belongs to the federal government and the police are tenants. With 56,500 square meters of usable space, the costs amounted to 130 million euros, a mere pittance compared to the cost of the MCI. This becomes clear when comparing the floor space: the MCI is to be almost twice as expensive with around a quarter of the floor space (15,500 square meters). There will therefore be many questions as to why this is the case. And hopefully many clear answers!