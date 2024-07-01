Brewed in Lauterach
Club director with a good hand for the barley juice
Club Director of the SPÖ Lukas Riepler has already won a runner-up title in the Belgian beer category in his first participation in the Austrian Beer Championships.
"I didn't used to be that enthusiastic about beer," admits Lukas Riepler. However, that changed when his wife gave him a book about brewing beer a few years ago. It would be around a year before the Lauterach native attempted his first brew.
Five years ago, around 20 liters of the first home-brewed hop juice was produced in a mulled wine kettle. "A pale ale that actually turned out quite well," says Lukas Riepler with a certain pride. And the other brewing attempts have also been quite successful so far - not a single drop has been poured away.
What fascinates the 39-year-old about brewing beer? Firstly, the fact that such an incredible variety can be created from just four ingredients - water, malt, hops and yeast. "On the other hand, I love the manual work. It's a nice balance to working in an office. You end up with something you can enjoy," says the SPÖ club director.
He quickly developed a preference for brewing Belgian beers. His favorite: a Saison that used to be brewed and drunk by Walloon farm workers. Very fruity and dry.
At the same time, Lukas Riepler took a look around the Vorarlberg beer market and got in touch with other brewers and beer lovers. "I got to know the Hopfenkocher from Frastanz. Two really good hobby brewers who have regularly won awards for their beers for years and who encouraged me to submit a sample of my Belgian Belle Saison beer to the national championships."
The surprise followed shortly afterwards - and an invitation to the awards ceremony in Linz. "Of course, I was delighted to be runner-up in the Belgian beer category in my very first participation. But also that the Vorarlberg breweries and the hobby brewers did so well."
The Kremmel private brewery from Lustenau, for example, took six places on the podium in other categories, including three state championship titles. And "Pfänderbräu", which is based in the provincial capital, also achieved a first place.
And what is newcomer Lukas Riepler doing? "I'll have to see if I brew more now. Then of course I would also invest in the equipment."
In any case, the "outfit" of the award-winning barley juice looks very professional. "Entenbräu" is the name of Riepler's home brewery. "The duck can also be found in the coat of arms of my home town. It symbolizes the water of Lauterach, which is an integral part of the beer, and can also be found in the coat of arms of my beer along with the barley and hops."
"Entenbräu" is craft-brewed beer from Lauterach. "Beer is traditionally a very regional product and I want to continue this tradition."
Whether the SPÖ club director's kitchen will be used for extended brewing activities in the future is still open. In the meantime, the whole family and his circle of friends are delighted that he has started brewing. "The best thing is of course the joint tastings. That's when you know that all the work that went into every single bottle was worth it."
After the success at the national championships, demand has naturally increased. "Numerous friends and acquaintances have already asked if they can have a bottle. I can't serve them all in a hurry."
