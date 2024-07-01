Portugal vs Slovenia – LIVE from 9pm

European Championship round of 16 ticker:
Portugal will tackle the round of 16 of the European Football Championship in Germany against underdog Slovenia in Frankfurt as big favorites. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have been warned by a 2-0 test match defeat in their first head-to-head clash in Ljubljana on March 26 this year. The 39-year-old star will be hoping to score his first goal at the finals in his fourth appearance, which would make him the oldest European Championship goalscorer of all time.
Ronaldo not in top form
So far, things have not gone according to plan for the Portuguese record player (210 matches) and record goalscorer (130 goals). This is one of the reasons why there is a controversial discussion about keeping the striker, who now only plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, in the starting line-up of the 2016 European champions. For team boss Roberto Martinez, however, Ronaldo is set. His teammates are also vehemently backing him. "Have you seen how he's helped the team on the pitch? It's unbelievable. He's one of the players with the most minutes in our team. And that at the age of 39," said central defender Pepe.
He is certain that Ronaldo will bring the team even more joy. "Cristiano Ronaldo lives for goals. That's a fact," emphasized the 41-year-old, who will continue to add to his record of appearances at the European Championships. In the last group game against Georgia, he was rested like many of his colleagues - although not Ronaldo. The 2-0 defeat of a "B team" against Georgia in a match that was meaningless for Portugal should therefore certainly not be overrated.
Just like the test duel with the Slovenians a few months ago, of course. "The first game in March was just a friendly. That's why the motivation is completely different now," emphasized defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha. He could also set up camp in Germany after the European Championships and is said to be on the verge of a move to FC Bayern. Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix also have an uncertain future at the club, as the Catalan club announced on Sunday that their contracts with FC Barcelona are coming to an end.
Defensively strong
They can all promote themselves with good European Championship performances. The Slovenians are expected to adopt a similar defensive approach to the Czechs and Georgians, who caused the Portuguese a lot of problems. The Slovenians were also able to do this, winning against Portugal in the test in Ljubljana despite only 25 percent possession - thanks to successful fast counter-attacks. Fighting spirit was also a trump card in the group stage. In addition to Denmark and Serbia (1:1 each), a point was also snatched from England (0:0) at the end to secure promotion as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group.
"Some people were skeptical about our team before the tournament, but we showed our strength on the pitch," said Slovenia team boss Matjaz Kek. For the first time since the country's independence, the Slovenians, whose squad includes two Sturm Graz players in Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Tomi Horvat, have reached the knockout phase of a European Championship final round. Kek can therefore be proud regardless of the outcome of Monday's game. In any case, the Portuguese are not expecting a walkover. "There are no easy games at a European Championship. The one against Georgia was the best example of that," said Martinez.
