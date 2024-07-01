Portugal vs Slovenia – LIVE from 9pm

Ronaldo not in top form

So far, things have not gone according to plan for the Portuguese record player (210 matches) and record goalscorer (130 goals). This is one of the reasons why there is a controversial discussion about keeping the striker, who now only plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, in the starting line-up of the 2016 European champions. For team boss Roberto Martinez, however, Ronaldo is set. His teammates are also vehemently backing him. "Have you seen how he's helped the team on the pitch? It's unbelievable. He's one of the players with the most minutes in our team. And that at the age of 39," said central defender Pepe.