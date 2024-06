A lot has changed

Sporting director Predrag Zivanovic - who is largely responsible for squad planning - was also pleased with the good first test. "It was hard work. But we've managed to bring in a lot of high-quality players. Many of them from Vorarlberg." Ex-Dornbirn players Lars Nussbaumer, Marcel Krnjic and Raul Marte, as well as ex-Altach player Johannes Tartarotti and ex-Austrian Jan Stefanon shone side by side in the second half. And at a very high tempo. Which was also loudly demanded by coach Van Acker from the touchline. The Belgian does not want to see his players on the ball for long periods of time, but he does want to see quick passes into the deep areas.