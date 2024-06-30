European Championship round of 16
Is this referee bringing us bad luck again?
Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias will be in charge of the European Championship round of 16 match between Austria and Turkey in Leipzig on Tuesday. The ÖFB team has not had good experiences with the 44-year-old so far ...
He was in charge during the 1-3 home defeat to Croatia in the Nations League in September 2022 and the 0-4 home defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualifying in March 2021.
There were also no success stories for Austrian clubs under the management of Soares Dias.
Heavy defeats for Austrian teams
He refereed Rapid's 4-0 defeat at Inter Milan in the Europa League in February 2019, LASK's 5-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in the Europa League in March 2020, SKN St. Pölten's 3-2 defeat at home to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League qualifiers in August 2014 and Red Bull Salzburg's 2-1 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg in the Champions League in November 2021.
Soares Dias also officiated at Salzburg's 2:2 home draw against Celtic Glasgow in the Europa League in September 2014.
Turks also have a poor record
The Turks have an even worse record in games with the Portuguese referee. All six games involving Turkey under Soares Dias were lost, with three defeats for the senior national team - the 2-0 loss to Wales at Euro 2021, the 1-0 home defeat to Hungary in 2020 and the 2-1 home defeat to Russia in the Nations League.
The referee has already been entrusted with the Netherlands - Poland (2-1) and England - Denmark (1-1) matches during this final tournament. Most recently, he refereed the Conference League final Olympiakos Piraeus - Fiorentina (1:0 n.V.) last May. Soares Dias has already refereed at the 2021 European Championship and the 2021 Olympic Games during his career - tattoos with the logos of these two major events adorn his upper arms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.