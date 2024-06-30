Hip-hop, indie, pop
Lido Sounds: rendezvous of the German pop queens
Day three at Lido Sounds. Due to the sweltering heat and the lavish program, the fans are slowly losing their energy. Despite everything, around 23,000 people let acts such as Nina Chuba, Kraftklub and Bibiza take them out of their everyday lives on Saturday - and celebrated with joy and exuberance.
In July 2013, 56.6 degrees were measured in the American Death Valley. Just over 100 years later, the area seems to have slipped from California/Nevada to Linz due to tectonic plate shifts, because on the third day of Lido Sound you really have to fight with all your tricks to avoid melting into the hard-hitting reflective concrete floor. Water-soaked caps, heat-resistant foil on the gate in front of the stage, towels and T-shirts wrapped over their heads like a turban - until late afternoon, the music enthusiasts on Linz's Donaulände try everything to avoid going up in flames. "I hope you've all got something to drink. It's really hot here," say Cousines Like Shit as the first band on the main stage, earning them a "Well, that's nothing" from the still sparsely filled audience.
Fun in the sweltering heat
With their debut album "Avant Trash", Salzburg cousins Hannah and Laura Breitfuss not only won over fans of original guitar music last year. Despite the live band, the oversized stage becomes a little too opulent, but with cool sunglasses and a casual attitude, they overcome any insecurities with ease. Songs such as "Vivid Sassy", "Young And Online" or the feminist "Barbie" glide well across the stage. The two were also impressed by the atmosphere after the gig. "It was really incredibly hot, but it was great fun". The food for the bands still seems to be making an impression on the third day, and the Cousines Like Shit were also very enthusiastic about it and enjoyed the rest of the day.
The third day on the Second Stage was opened a little earlier by the Viennese funk-rap band Hidden Gemz, who recently filled Vienna's Flex to capacity. With their mixture of Rage Against The Machine, old-school rap and a good dose of funk, they thrilled the crowd from the very first moment. Frontman Didier Kurazikubone lives the gig particularly intensely and already acts like a big man. The communication with his bandmates works amazingly well. It is clear that the band is destined for more.
Brutal conditions
The stages on this day consist exclusively of Austrian and German acts, and the atmosphere in the backstage area is correspondingly nervous, as the European Championship round of 16 between Germany and Denmark is scheduled for later in the day. On stage, the acts are unimpressed by this. Mixing styles is a good thing. Paula Carolina impresses with a mixture of rap, pop and a punk attitude, while Cologne's Bukahara spice up their basic sound based on African sounds with a lot of current affairs and social politics, thus continuing the Lido trend of adding a portion of real world atmosphere to escapism. Meanwhile, Mainz rapper OG Keemo and his producer Funkvater Frank give a taste of his art, which has already taken him to the top of the charts in Germany this year. All under brutal conditions: The heat is getting to everyone.
The secret highlights will take place this Saturday on the "Ahoy! Summer Stage". If you're munching on a summer fitness salad near the stage at lunchtime, you might find yourself choking on verbal low blows such as "cunts" or "anal sex". In this vein, Berlin-based Ikkimel raps her way through a trashy Ballermann electro set that attracts a considerable number of onlookers to the stage, most of whom are protected by the sunscreen distributed at the entrance. She performs the "cunt style", as Ikkimel calls her sound, scantily clad, in unambiguous poses and with coarse language aesthetics. With songs like "Ascendent Bitch", "Bikini Grell" or "Keta und Krawall", she moves vocally in precisely those spheres that parents tremble and cross themselves to warn against. It's unabashedly about sexual practices, coke lines and partying.
Niveaulimbo on the Donaulände
In the song "Fußballmänner" (soccer men), the very same soccer men also get their comeuppance - just in time for the first day of the round of 16 of the European Championships. "Are there any soccer men here?", asks Ikkimel whimsically into the area, before immediately suggesting the next steps, "Girls, fuck off the old ones". She announces an as yet unreleased song with "Wellness is my fourth favorite hobby, after making music, fucking and partying". The fine blade is stored elsewhere, for youthfulness one should rather change the banks of the Danube. But if you don't take the niveaulimbo too seriously and just want to let yourself go, then the coarse maiden from Tempelhof is the perfect choice. In direct comparison to her, Asi rapper Finch almost seems like a designated state opera director. Remember: there is never a lower limit.
Those who prefer to dig down with a shovel for their level of understanding are in the right place on the third day of the festival. With the anarchic rap group K.I.Z., there's another round of Berlin snark that likes to delve into deeper realms in its articulation. The lyrics, which meander between satire, political criticism and pure provocation, can be interpreted as a semi-intelligent rough version of Deichkind. The three rappers Tarek, Maxim and Nico like to bang out simple beats and embellish them with rough songs such as the semi-autobiographical "Urlaub fürs Gehirn", "Ich ficke euch (alle)" or the unambiguous "Unterfickt und geistig behindert". More recent songs such as "Applaus", "Frieden" or "Sensibel" from the fresh German number one album "Görlitzer Park" are more mature and well thought-out. The capital city collective succeeds in creating a beautiful mixture of anarchic chic and thoughtful social criticism. A fine line, but one that they balance along quite well.
The big year is approaching
A secret headliner on the "Ahoi Pop Stage" shortly before was Vienna's breakthrough artist Bibiza, who recently also deservedly bagged an Amadeus for "An Ode to Vienna", the "Song of the Year". Not only the songs are impressive, but also the fact that the frontman braves the heat with fire effects, long leather trousers and a pitch-black Harley Davidson shirt. The Viennese Schickeria anthems are also well received in Linz, which is another building block on the road to global success, which is probably what they are aiming for here. With "Höhenstraße", "Opernring Blues" and a new number, he conquers the hearts of the fans, with "Femme Fatale" everyone gets down on their knees and lets themselves be driven by the beat. Bibiza shakes off the hasty Falco comparisons with every new gig and emancipates himself as a real brand. 2025 will be the big year - the ground has been prepared.
German rapper Montez has long since made the leap to superstar status. With his last two albums "Herzinfucked" and "Liebe in Gefahr", he has become an artist with broad appeal who also fills large halls in Austria. Montez' version of rap is infused with lots of vocals and songwriting gestures. While otherwise it's mainly the thick pants that rule, the Bielefeld native with Spanish roots is emotional, approachable and open. Not only does an oversized broken heart adorn the back of the stage, but the ballad density is also quite high. Songs such as "Immer wenn ich gehen will", "Fieber" or "Besser" tell of love with all its advantages and disadvantages, setbacks and confusion. Montez's vocals are mostly limited and he doesn't play an instrument either, but you can hear the performer's honesty in the songs. Authenticity always wins out in the end.
Who's back?
Nina Chuba is a completely different caliber of live performer, who just two months ago sent the packed Gasometer in Vienna into a frenzy. She has long since outgrown her 2022 summer hit "Wildberry Lillet", dominates the charts and radio stations with ease and her fans have long since come from all generations. At the Lido, there are "Nina" tafers of children enjoying a perfect first day of vacation. But a closer look also shows that Mr. Dad is sure of the lyrics to "Tracksuit Velours". Nina appears strikingly, with her two plaits of hair dressed in green and on a sloping bridge stage. The new hit single "NINA" provides a powerful introduction to a set that perfectly sums up the artist's versatility in one evening. Classics such as "Mangos mit Chili" are followed by new songs such as "80qm" and gentle ballads such as "Glas". There are also songs against depression ("Nicht allein") and others where she even starts a mosh pit in the audience ("Randali"). Dancehall, pop, reggae - it's all there.
Even in the festival corset, Chuba manages to effortlessly alternate between carefree departure and inner contemplation. In between, she plays an all-female brass section, which provides a pleasant purification and subtle nuances. She interacts skillfully with the fans, praises the tranquillity of the Linz lakes that she enjoyed before her performance and talks in a relaxed manner about her rapid career rise and the breaks that are necessary in between to recharge her batteries for something new. After a day full of political incorrectness and low-level gaffes, this musically accomplished, versatile and well thought-out show does more than good. Nina Chuba's rise is unstoppable - a packed Second Stage in Linz is the best proof of this.
The somewhat different day
The third day is rounded off with the crowd favorites Kraftklub, who once again provide enthusiasm in their classic uniforms and with a show that goes off the rails. Frontman Felix Brummer makes it clear early on in the concert that there is no room for grabbing in the mosh pits and the band actively speaks out against homophobia and racism. At a community venue like Lido Sounds, such messages are particularly well received. Especially when the mixture of explosive pop, punk, indie sounds and rock also makes a big musical statement. "In My Head", "My Fans", the catchy tune "Berlin", "Randale" or the indispensable "Songs for Liam" ensure a worthy conclusion to the "somewhat different" day at Lido Sounds. The four-day event will be rounded off today with superstar Sam Smith, the Libertines, the Idles, the Hives and local presenter Soap & Skin, among others.
