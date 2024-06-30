Lido Sounds: rendezvous of the German pop queens

Niveaulimbo on the Donaulände

In the song "Fußballmänner" (soccer men), the very same soccer men also get their comeuppance - just in time for the first day of the round of 16 of the European Championships. "Are there any soccer men here?", asks Ikkimel whimsically into the area, before immediately suggesting the next steps, "Girls, fuck off the old ones". She announces an as yet unreleased song with "Wellness is my fourth favorite hobby, after making music, fucking and partying". The fine blade is stored elsewhere, for youthfulness one should rather change the banks of the Danube. But if you don't take the niveaulimbo too seriously and just want to let yourself go, then the coarse maiden from Tempelhof is the perfect choice. In direct comparison to her, Asi rapper Finch almost seems like a designated state opera director. Remember: there is never a lower limit.