"Krone" master series

Everyone helped with Mühlbach’s masterpiece

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 13:00

The penultimate part of the "Krone" championship series on the title winners from Salzburg's lower soccer division. Mühlbach am Hochkönig emulated Bayer 04 Leverkusen and crowned themselves champions in impressive style. However, the Pongauers also spruced up their home ground.

comment0 Kommentare

Touched a thousand times, nothing happened a thousand times" - the Mühlbachers from the 2nd class south know this saying from pop star Klaus Lage only too well. In recent years, the team from Pongau have often had a hand in the title. During the pandemic, they were always stopped in their tracks, then 22/23 were just three points short of the crown. This finally happened last season - in impressive style!

With the exception of two draws, the club won all of its games. All this just in time for the 70th anniversary that the sports club celebrated this year. A touch of "Leverkusen on the Hochkönig". As is well known, the Germans also won the trophy unbeaten in the neighboring country. There, as there, the coach - alongside a well-coordinated team - played a huge part.

Champion squad of SV Mühlbach am Hochkönig

Goalkeeper

Patrick Rainer (15 appearances), Felix Daum (11).

Outfield players

Fabian Kern (25), Christoph Deutinger, Lukas Holleis, Florian Wielandner (24 each), Nico Kammerer (23), Alexander Gschwandtner, Daniel Hauer, Mario Hoffmann, Sebastian Schweiger (22 each), Damian Niedermeier, Gabor Szücs (19 each), Jakob Deutinger, Fabian Klammer (15 each), Baris Yilmaz (14), Tobias Richter (12), Andreas Schweiger (10), Dominic Muttenthaler (9), Nico Glanzer (6), Peter Mauch, Alexander Plosky (5 each), Patrick Essl, Fabio Neureiter (4 each), Philip Kruselburger (2), Andreas Kreyca (1).

Coach

Patrick Schweiger

"Everyone sticks together"
Although the title had already been decided on May 11, coach Patrick Schweiger did not let up. "He sensed the opportunity. It's not often that something like this happens," said chairman and coach's cousin Sebastian Schweiger, who, like Daniel Hauer - who has also been with the club for a long time - ended his playing career with the championship.

The Mühlbachers celebrated the feat on Mallorca.
The Mühlbachers celebrated the feat on Mallorca.
(Bild: zVg)
The soccer pitch was also refurbished.
The soccer pitch was also refurbished.
(Bild: zVg)

But it wasn't just the sporting achievements that were masterful. The Mühlbachers renovated their clubhouse and the soccer pitch with their own hands. "We've easily put in 1,000 hours of voluntary work," says the club boss, expressing his pride in the joint effort. Because everything fits together on the Hochkönig. "From the groundsman to the people in the dressing room - we all stick together."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
