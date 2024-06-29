Malaga: Thousands protest against mass tourism

With more than 12,000 legally registered vacation homes, Málaga is only behind Madrid and Barcelona in Spain. In addition, many private accommodations for holidaymakers in Málaga, as elsewhere, are operated illegally. "The situation is untenable. It's impossible to buy a house", said demonstrator María Franco to "El País". Engineer Sonia Raya told the paper that she had recently viewed a windowless garage in Málaga that was being offered as an apartment for a monthly rent of 600 euros.