"There is great resentment"
Malaga: Thousands protest against mass tourism
Thousands have protested against mass tourism in Malaga. During their march in the center of the southern Spanish city on Saturday, people carried placards with inscriptions such as "Málaga is not for sale" and "This is not tourism, this is an invasion".
According to the organizers, 25,000 people took part in the rally. However, the newspaper "El País" estimated the number of participants at 15,000.
Other cities have also protested
In recent weeks and months, there have been major protests against the excesses of tourism in the popular vacation destination, including in Mallorca, Barcelona and the Canary Islands.
Now Málaga has seen one of the largest demonstrations in recent history in the Andalusian coastal metropolis, according to several Spanish media outlets.
"There is great discontent"
The tenants' association "Sindicato de Inquilinos e Inquilinas" had called for the demonstration. The organization blames the ever-increasing number of visitors and vacation apartments for the housing shortage and other problems. "The city is suffering, the resentment is great. Above all, the housing problem had to be put on the table," Curro Machuca, spokesperson for the organizers, was quoted as saying by "El País".
With more than 12,000 legally registered vacation homes, Málaga is only behind Madrid and Barcelona in Spain. In addition, many private accommodations for holidaymakers in Málaga, as elsewhere, are operated illegally. "The situation is untenable. It's impossible to buy a house", said demonstrator María Franco to "El País". Engineer Sonia Raya told the paper that she had recently viewed a windowless garage in Málaga that was being offered as an apartment for a monthly rent of 600 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.