Next pandemic? Corona, on the other hand, a “walk in the park”

The virologist explained that there is also a lack of better data insight for a more precise assessment. "We don't yet know how often people who come into contact with these infected cows become infected." It would be desirable for the USA to take decisive action now: "With quarantine. In other words, to try to isolate the infected herds; to see where people have had contact, whether they have antibodies in their blood. Thinking about certain hygiene measures. And also about vaccinating cows."