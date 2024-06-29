Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Video frenzy before hit

Kylian Mbappe has a new mask again

Nachrichten
29.06.2024 16:47

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly tested another new mask due to the broken nose he suffered in the European Championship match against Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

On Saturday, the French soccer association published photos at X from the non-public training session the day before. One of the pictures showed Mbappé wearing a black mask with a different shape to the previous models.

It looks larger and is obviously even tighter fitting. The broadcaster RMC Sport suspected that this version might not bother the 25-year-old as much and could be used in the round of 16 match against Belgium in Düsseldorf on Monday (18:00).

(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

Mbappé suffered the injury towards the end of the match against Austria (1-0) in a duel with Kevin Danso. In the following match, the star striker did not play in the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands. Against Poland, he scored the French goal from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw.

Video frenzy
A video of Mbappe made by comedian Pablo Andres and distributed via the Belgian FA's social media channels caused a stir and drew criticism at the weekend. The Belgian FA apologized for this. In the video, Andres sings "Who will kick Mbappe on the shin?" and in response, Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana popped up and said: "Amadou Onana".

(Bild: APA/AFP/Adrian DENNIS)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Adrian DENNIS)

"The video was meant to be humorous but has since been taken offline. We would like to apologize to everyone we offended by it. That's the end of the matter for us," explained the Belgian FA's media spokesperson on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf