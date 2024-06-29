Video frenzy before hit
Kylian Mbappe has a new mask again
Kylian Mbappe has reportedly tested another new mask due to the broken nose he suffered in the European Championship match against Austria.
On Saturday, the French soccer association published photos at X from the non-public training session the day before. One of the pictures showed Mbappé wearing a black mask with a different shape to the previous models.
It looks larger and is obviously even tighter fitting. The broadcaster RMC Sport suspected that this version might not bother the 25-year-old as much and could be used in the round of 16 match against Belgium in Düsseldorf on Monday (18:00).
Mbappé suffered the injury towards the end of the match against Austria (1-0) in a duel with Kevin Danso. In the following match, the star striker did not play in the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands. Against Poland, he scored the French goal from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw.
Video frenzy
A video of Mbappe made by comedian Pablo Andres and distributed via the Belgian FA's social media channels caused a stir and drew criticism at the weekend. The Belgian FA apologized for this. In the video, Andres sings "Who will kick Mbappe on the shin?" and in response, Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana popped up and said: "Amadou Onana".
"The video was meant to be humorous but has since been taken offline. We would like to apologize to everyone we offended by it. That's the end of the matter for us," explained the Belgian FA's media spokesperson on Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.