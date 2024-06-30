To whom the doors in Austria should be open

He knows that he looks good, the tall young man sitting opposite me. When I ask him about it, he grins. 17-year-old Aid Keranovic, whose parents come from Bosnia, was born in Vorarlberg and grew up in Höchst. He is, so to speak, a grandchild of the generation of workers who were called "guest workers". His grandfather came to Vorarlberg long before the Balkan War, worked hard here, created a livelihood for himself and later brought his family members to live with him. At the same time, he still owns a house in Bosnia, which he maintains with a great deal of personal effort, as many of his generation do.