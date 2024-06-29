Automatically saved design

Local inspection
The vacations are not off to a good start for U4 passengers: at Schwedenplatz it's "get off" and squeeze or march into the streetcar
For passengers on the U4, the summer will once again be a hassle. As in the previous year, there will be an interruption on the green line again this year. It will not run between Schwedenplatz and Schottenring for the entire vacation period - from June 29 to September 2. This is due to renovation work on the tunnel supports.
Wiener Linien staff clarify the situation
During the "Krone" local inspection on the first day of the closure, the annoyance was written all over the faces of public transport passengers. Wiener Linien positioned staff at both stations to guide passengers to the replacement lines. "Some were surprised, some automatically went to the streetcar stop. Everything has worked smoothly so far," reports one employee.
And if you're unlucky, you might even catch an unair-conditioned train at Schottenring. It feels like there are a lot of old Silver Arrows on the Green Line.
However, Wiener Linien disputes this: "There are more V-cars than Silver Arrows in use on the U4. Two thirds of all subway journeys are currently air-conditioned. The Silver Arrows are used throughout the network - although during the day - outside the morning and evening peak - the V-cars are increasingly used."
