SPÖ wants even more personal data

Data protection has been discussed at length in the Salzburg state parliament in recent weeks. The opposition fears that it will not be able to fulfill its duty of control if data is blacked out. Salzburg's SPÖ leader is now going one step further. In a question on this year's applications for funding in Department 2/06, Families, Youth, Integration, he wanted to know who exactly had applied for this funding in all 418 cases to date and in what amount. He does not care whether the application has been rejected or is still being processed. Marlene Svazek (FPÖ), who is responsible for the department, does not like this at all. For her, sensitive data does not belong in the public domain. "Of course, once the review has been completed, we will publish who has received a funding approval," says Svazek. However, for the protection of the applicants, there should be no further personal data.