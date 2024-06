Argentina trembling for Messi, USA threatened with elimination

After a red card for Juventus international Timothy Weah in the 18th minute, the USA took the lead through Folarin Balogun of Adi Hütter's club AS Monaco (22), but immediately conceded the equalizer (28) and then the decisive goal through Jose Fajardo (84). They are level on points with Panama in the table, but at least have the better goal difference - which is decisive in the event of a tie.